How to Watch: Wake Forest Demon Deacons (17-5, 7-4) vs. Pittsburgh Panthers (8-13, 3-7)

Time: 7PM Wednesday, February 2nd, 2022

Location: Winston Salem, North Carolina (LJVM Coliseum, 14,665 capacity)

TV: ESPN2

Streaming: Watch ESPN

Radio: Wake Forest Sports Network, Demon Deacons App(IOS | Android)

Live Stats: Wake Forest Sports

Spread: Wake -12.5

Over/Under: 134.5

Wake’s Rating: KenPom: 44 | NET: 45

Opponent’s Rating: KenPom: 195 | NET: 200

Kenpom Prediction: Wake wins 74-60

Opponent’s Best Win: Syracuse (79)

Opponent’s Worst Loss: The Citadel (258)

Previous Matchup: Wake 57—Pitt 70 (2021)

Head to Head All Time: 6 wins, 5 losses

ESPN Matchup Predictor: 92% chance to win

Things didn’t go so great the last time out, but the Deacs are back in action tonight on their home court to get back on the winning side of things. Their opponent is a not so good Pitt team that has won just 8 games this season and has some really bad losses to teams like UMBC and The Citadel. Wake is heavily favored in this one, so hopefully the Deacs can come out and take their frustrations from last week out on the Panthers. A big win would be pretty nice before the Deacs head into a tough stretch of @FSU, @NC State, Miami, and @Duke. If you are planning to attend this game, please note that a massive fire at a fertilizer plant near the coliseum has caused the evacuation of over 6,000 people and cancelled classes at Wake for the past 2 days. There is a possibility that the game is postponed, moved, or affected in some way if the conditions of the fire get worse between now and game time. It would probably be a good idea to check the status of the game before you head over to the Joel, just in case. Stay safe and Go Deacs!

