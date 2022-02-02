How to Watch: Wake Forest Demon Deacons (17-5, 7-4) vs. Pittsburgh Panthers (8-13, 3-7)

Time: 7PM Wednesday, February 2nd, 2022
Location: Winston Salem, North Carolina (LJVM Coliseum, 14,665 capacity)
TV: ESPN2
Streaming: Watch ESPN
Radio: Wake Forest Sports Network, Demon Deacons App(IOS | Android)
Live Stats: Wake Forest Sports
Spread: Wake -12.5
Over/Under: 134.5
Wake’s Rating: KenPom: 44 | NET: 45
Opponent’s Rating: KenPom: 195 | NET: 200
Kenpom Prediction: Wake wins 74-60
Opponent’s Best Win: Syracuse (79)
Opponent’s Worst Loss: The Citadel (258)
Previous Matchup: Wake 57—Pitt 70 (2021)
Head to Head All Time: 6 wins, 5 losses
ESPN Matchup Predictor: 92% chance to win
Things didn’t go so great the last time out, but the Deacs are back in action tonight on their home court to get back on the winning side of things. Their opponent is a not so good Pitt team that has won just 8 games this season and has some really bad losses to teams like UMBC and The Citadel. Wake is heavily favored in this one, so hopefully the Deacs can come out and take their frustrations from last week out on the Panthers. A big win would be pretty nice before the Deacs head into a tough stretch of @FSU, @NC State, Miami, and @Duke. If you are planning to attend this game, please note that a massive fire at a fertilizer plant near the coliseum has caused the evacuation of over 6,000 people and cancelled classes at Wake for the past 2 days. There is a possibility that the game is postponed, moved, or affected in some way if the conditions of the fire get worse between now and game time. It would probably be a good idea to check the status of the game before you head over to the Joel, just in case. Stay safe and Go Deacs!
Update:
Wake Forest announces that tonight's basketball game vs Pitt will take place as scheduled at Joel Coliseum, plus "Complimentary tickets for Wednesday’s game will be provided to families and individuals who have relocated to the evacuation center at the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds."— Les Johns (@Les_Johns) February 2, 2022
