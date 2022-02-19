How to Watch: Wake Forest Demon Deacons (20-7, 10-6) vs. Notre Dame Fighting Irish (19-7, 12-3)

Time: 1:00 PM, Saturday, February 19th, 2022

Location: Winston Salem, North Carolina (LJVM Coliseum, 14,665 capacity)

TV: Bally Sports South (RSN)—Penultimate game on RSN for the Deacs

Streaming: Bally Sports Go

Radio: Wake Forest Sports Network, Demon Deacons App(IOS | Android)

Live Stats: Wake Forest Sports

Twitter: @WakeMBB | @BloggerSoDear | @Les_Johns | @ConorONeill_DI

Instagram: @WakeBasketball

Spread: Wake -6

Over/Under: 142.5

Wake’s Rating: KenPom: 36 | NET: 39

Opponent’s Rating: KenPom: 60 | NET: 57

Kenpom Prediction: Wake wins 74-68

Opponent’s Best Win: Kentucky (3)

Opponent’s Worst Loss: Boston College (151)

Previous Matchup: Wake 77—ND 80 (2021 ACCT)

Head to Head All Time: 5 wins, 8 losses

ESPN Matchup Predictor: 75% chance to win

This is another huge game for the Deacs. With Wake Forest owning the tie breaker over UNC and Virgnia, and UNC losing at home to Pitt earlier this week, the Deacs’ chances of grabbing a top 4 seed for the ACC Tournament are looking up yet again. That is, of course, as long as Wake takes care of business in their remaining games. Notre Dame is 2nd in the ACC standings currently, but they have had the advantage of a fairly weak conference schedule, so this is definitely a game the Deacs must win. I feel confident Wake will get the W as long as they don’t turn the ball over an absurd number of times. Go Deacs!