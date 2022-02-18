Steve Forbes Makes Late Season Watchlist for Naismith Coach of the Year

Wake Forest Men’s Basketball Coach Steve Forbes has made the late season watchlist for the Naismith Coach of the Year Award.

Forbes has done an absolutely fantastic job turning the Wake Forest basketball program around. In just his second season, Forbes has reconstructed a team that only won 6 games a season ago into a 20+ win team vying for a top 4 spot in the ACC. He has led the Deacs to their first season with 20 or more wins and 10 or more conference wins since the 2008-09 season and has the Deacs on the cusp of their first NCAA Tournament berth since 2017. That is quite impressive.

Anytime a basketball coach is on the same list with guys like John Calipari, Scott Drew, Mark Few, and Bruce Pearl, they are obviously doing something right. Even if he does not win the award this year, Forbes is absolutely deserving of the recognition. He has done a phenomenal job with the Deacs so far and I can’t wait to see what the future holds for the program. If he wins, we are definitely celebrating with some unfrozen popsicles. Go Deacs!