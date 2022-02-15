How to Watch: Wake Forest Demon Deacons (20-6, 10-5) vs. Duke Blue Devils (21-4, 11-3)

Time: 7:00 PM, Tuesday, February 15th, 2022
Location: Durham, North Carolina (Cameron Indoor Stadium, 9,314 capacity)
TV: ESPN
Streaming: Watch ESPN
Radio: Wake Forest Sports Network, Demon Deacons App(IOS | Android)
Live Stats: Wake Forest Sports
Twitter: @WakeMBB | @BloggerSoDear | @Les_Johns | @ConorONeill_DI
Instagram: @WakeBasketball
Spread: Wake +11
Over/Under: 148
Wake’s Rating: KenPom: 37 | NET: 40
Opponent’s Rating: KenPom: 6 | NET: 11
Kenpom Prediction: Duke wins 78-67
Opponent’s Best Win: Gonzaga (1)
Opponent’s Worst Loss: Florida State (100)
Previous Matchup: Wake 64—Duke 76 (2022)
Head to Head All Time: 79 wins, 177 losses
ESPN Matchup Predictor: 14% chance to win
Well, this is obviously going to be a tough one. Duke has won 7 of their last 8 games and 5 of those wins were by double digits. The Deacs haven’t won in Cameron Indoor since Tim Duncan graduated in 1997, so this is yet another chance for Steve Forbes to break a road game losing streak. That is easier said than done. Wake is going to have to play a near perfect game—including not turning the ball over a thousand times—in order to go into Durham and come away with a win over a top 10 Duke team. Let’s see what they’ve got. Go Deacs!
