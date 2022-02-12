How to Watch: Wake Forest Demon Deacons (20-5, 10-4) vs. Miami Hurricanes (17-7, 9-4)

Time: 3:00 PM Saturday, February 12th, 2022

Location: Winston Salem, North Carolina (LJVM Coliseum, 14,665 capacity)

TV: Bally Sports South (RSN)

Streaming: Bally Sports Go

Radio: Wake Forest Sports Network, Demon Deacons App(IOS | Android)

Live Stats: Wake Forest Sports

Twitter: @WakeMBB | @BloggerSoDear | @Les_Johns | @ConorONeill_DI

Instagram: @WakeBasketball

Spread: Wake -7.5

Over/Under: 149

Wake’s Rating: KenPom: 29 | NET: 33

Opponent’s Rating: KenPom: 70 | NET: 73

Kenpom Prediction: Wake wins 79-72

Opponent’s Best Win: Duke (8)

Opponent’s Worst Loss: UCF (98)

Previous Matchup: Wake 84—Miami 92 (2022)

Head to Head All Time: 13 wins, 13 losses

ESPN Matchup Predictor: 80% chance to win

The Deacs are back home and have a pretty big game against the Miami Hurricanes today. Wake comes into today’s game on a 3 game winning streak, while Miami has lost 2 of their last 3 games. Miami has already beaten the Deacs this season, so this game is going to have a huge impact on the ACC standings as Wake these two teams are currently neck and neck for 3rd place in the conference. In the first matchup of the season, Wake Forest allowed the Canes to shoot almost 62% from the floor, the highest field goal percentage they have allowed all season. The Deacs are going to have to play much better defense this time around if they want to get the win. Go Deacs!