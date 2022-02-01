Wake Forest and the ACC Release 2022 Football Schedule

During an hour-long show that.., maybe could’ve been an email, the ACC released the 2022 football schedule.

If you only care about Wake’s schedule:

Sept. 1 – vs. VMI (Thursday)

Sept. 10 – @ Vanderbilt

Sept. 17 – vs. Liberty

Sept. 24 – vs. Clemson

Oct. 1 – @ Florida State

Oct. 8 – vs. Army

Oct. 15 – Bye

Oct. 22 – vs. Boston College

Oct. 29 – @ Louisville

Nov. 5 – at N.C. State

Nov. 12 – @ North Carolina

Nov. 19 – vs. Syracuse

Nov. 26 – at Duke

A few quick thoughts

I can understand if you think Wake got hosed with this schedule and I can also see if you said this is a great way to lay it out.

If you think it’s terrible, you’re probably referring to the fact that a) Wake opens their ACC schedule with Clemson and then immediately turns to travel to Tallahassee and then hosting Army and b) Wake has three of their five easiest games right now to open the season and the other two to end the season. There’s no point in the middle of the schedule like last year where Wake can really catch their breath with an opponent, outside of the bye, from September 24th to November 12th.

If you think it sets up well, you might be Dave Clawson. Coach Clawson joined the ACC Network crew to talk about the schedule right after it dropped. The first thing he mentions is balance, “I look for the balance for home and away games, you never want to have more than two or three on the road.” Well, Dave got his wish there. One thing Wake has struggled with is staying healthy after the 7th, 8th, 9th game of the season. I can very much see an argument to be made that Wake can start out hot like they normally do, rip off 5-6 wins before the bye and then not have to worry about Clemson later in the season. Just looking at it, Wake should be favored in all but two games and it drops to one depending on how you view UNC post-Howell.

If I had to snap call right now, I’d probably say Wake goes 10-2 or 11-1. There are five games that I think Wake will take care of handily in VMI/Vandy/Liberty/Duke/Cuse. FSU just has too far to go for me to consider that more of a 60% win for Wake, same with Louisville. I’m notoriously lower on Boston College than most, and while Army is the most frustrating team to play, we saw that even when Wake played the downright worst defensive game ever missing players, they were able to outathlete them. Which leaves Clemson/NC State/UNC. Think the odds of them going 0-3 there are decently slim.

What do you think? Thoughts, questions, concerns?