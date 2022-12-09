Wake Forest Football: Transfer Portal Update

Now that the transfer portal has been open for players transferring for a few days, I think things have settled down enough for me to try to make a list of all the Wake Forest players that will not be returning to play for the Deacs next season. The transfer portal has become one of the most polarizing topics in college sports—whether you love it or hate it, it has completely changed the landscape of college athletics and is only going to have a bigger impact as the years go on. This year’s portal is on pace to have more players transfer than any season before.

Today the amount of December 2022 football #TransferPortal entries will exceed the previous all-time December high of 1617 set last year.



We are 8 days into the month. pic.twitter.com/4XAq6EV8TG — Brian Spilbeler (@CoachSpil) December 8, 2022

So, if the number of Wake Forest transfers rapidly increases to some seemingly astronomically large number, keep in mind that it probably has less to do with the program and more to do with the nature of college football right now.

Here’s a list of the Wake Forest players that have entered the portal so far this season, that I will attempt to update as more players enter:

JJ Roberts | Sophomore DB: 20 tackles, 7 passes defended in 10 games this season. Quinton Cooley | Sophomore RB: 215 rush yards, 3 rush TD in 11 games this season Christain Turner | RS Junior RB: 516 rush yards, 7 rush TD in 12 games this season. Gavin Holmes | Sophomore DB: 23 tackles, 9 passes defended in 11 games this season. Brett Griffis | Freshman QB: Did not play in any games this season. Dez Williams | Sophomore WR: Did not play in any games in this season. Zavier Simpson | RS Freshman DB: Did not play in any games this season. Jackson Hensley | RS Freshman WR: 1 Rec for 15 yards, 1 punt return in 12 games this season. Thomas Grippo | RS Freshman OT: Played in 4 games this season.

I think that is all the players who have decided to transfer so far, I wouldn’t be shocked if there was another wave of departures after the bowl game. So far, I think the Deacs are pretty much on par with the rest of the teams in FBS in terms of transfers.

