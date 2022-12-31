How to Watch: Wake Forest Demon Deacons (9-4, 1-1) vs. Virginia Tech Hokies (11-2, 1-1)

Time: 12 PM, Saturday, December 31st, 2022

Location: Winston-Salem, North Carolina | LJVM Coliseum, 14,655 capacity

TV: RSN (Bally Sports)

Streaming: Bally Sports App

Radio: Wake Forest Learfield Sports Network, Demon Deacons App (IOS | Android)

Live Stats: GoDeacs.com

Twitter: @WakeMBB | @BloggerSoDear | @Les_Johns | @ConorONeill_DI

Instagram: @WakeBasketball

Spread: Wake +1

Over/Under: 142

Wake’s Rating: KenPom: 83 | NET: 84

Opponent’s Rating: KenPom: 31 | NET: 28

Quad: 1

Kenpom Prediction: VT wins 73-71

Opponent’s Best Win: UNC (25)

Opponent’s Worst Loss: BC (161)

Previous Matchup: Wake 80—VT 61 (2021)

Head to Head All Time: 32-38

ESPN Matchup Predictor: 49% chance to win

It seems like it has been a month since Wake Forest beat the 14th ranked Duke Blue Devils in the Joel. After about a week and a half off for Christmas, the Deacs are back in action and starting the rigorous ACC slate with a home game against the Virginia Tech Hokies. The Hokies come into today’s game with the 24th best offense by Kenpom, scoring 75 points per game with an effective field goal percentage of 54%. VT’s starting lineup features 3 players in Grant Basile, Justyn Mutts, and Hunter Cattoor who are shooting over 40% from beyond the arc this season—leading scorer Sean Pedulla (17 ppg) is just below that at 37%. Needless to say, these guys can shoot the ball. Mike Young’s offense typically involves a lot of off ball screens and set plays to get shooters good looks from 3, so the Deacs are going to need to have their communication and screen defense in top shape. Hunter Cattoor, the reigning ACC Tournament MVP, is listed as questionable for today’s game after suffering an arm injury in the BC game; his availability could have a pretty large impact on the game.

Go Deacs!