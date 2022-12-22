Gasparilla Bowl: How to Watch Wake Forest vs. Missouri

Game Info
Time: 6:30 PM, Friday, December 23rd, 2022
Location: Tampa, Florida | Raymond James Stadium
TV: ESPN or Sling
Streaming: ESPN App
Radio: Wake Forest Learfield Sports Network, Demon Deacons App (IOS | Android)
Live Stats: Wake Forest Sports
Twitter: @WakeFB | @BloggerSoDear | @Les_Johns | @ConorONeillDI
Instagram: @WakeFootball
Spread: Wake -1
Over/Under: 60
ESPN Matchup Predictor: 60% chance to win
Previous Matchup: N/A First Matchup
Opponent’s Last: 29-27 Win Against Arkansas
Weather Forecast: 52 degrees cloudy, and rain earlier in the day
It’s hard to believe this Wake Forest Demon Deacons QB Sam Hartman’s last game for the Deacs. Whether it be the draft or potentially a final 6th year with another program, thank you Sam for some of he best Demon Deacon football we have had. After the year started strong, the Deacs stumble into the bowl game, losing four of the last five. Getting an 8th win against the Missouri Tigers could help resolve some of the sourness of how the season ended. Let’s finish the season out strong.
Go Deacs!
