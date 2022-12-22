 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Gasparilla Bowl: How to Watch Wake Forest vs. Missouri

How to Watch the Deacs take on the Tigers in the Gasparilla Bowl

By Elijah Kim
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: NOV 26 Wake Forest at Duke Photo by David Jensen/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Game Info

Time: 6:30 PM, Friday, December 23rd, 2022

Location: Tampa, Florida | Raymond James Stadium

TV: ESPN or Sling

Streaming: ESPN App

Radio: Wake Forest Learfield Sports Network, Demon Deacons App (IOS | Android)

Live Stats: Wake Forest Sports

Spread: Wake -1

Over/Under: 60

ESPN Matchup Predictor: 60% chance to win

Previous Matchup: N/A First Matchup

Opponent’s Last: 29-27 Win Against Arkansas

Weather Forecast: 52 degrees cloudy, and rain earlier in the day

It’s hard to believe this Wake Forest Demon Deacons QB Sam Hartman’s last game for the Deacs. Whether it be the draft or potentially a final 6th year with another program, thank you Sam for some of he best Demon Deacon football we have had. After the year started strong, the Deacs stumble into the bowl game, losing four of the last five. Getting an 8th win against the Missouri Tigers could help resolve some of the sourness of how the season ended. Let’s finish the season out strong.

Go Deacs!

