George Steih signs with Wake Forest

A 6-5, 270 pound lineman, George Steih has signed with Wake Forest.
Welcome home, @georgesteih✍️— Wake Forest Football (@WakeFB) December 21, 2022
: https://t.co/fNyZqP60Ta#WakeSomeNoi23 | #NSD pic.twitter.com/G8lv7Lwhcs
Steih helped anchor Grace Christian Academy’s offensive line as they totaled 1,505 passing yards and 824 rushing yards during his senior season … Tallied a total of 142 tackles, 24 tackles-for-loss, 11.5 sacks, two forced fumbles, one fumble recovery and one blocked field goal on defense over the course of his career.
Coach Nick Tabacca is getting a good one here with an incredibly high ceiling.
Welcome to Winston-Salem, George!
