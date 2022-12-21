George Steih signs with Wake Forest

A 6-5, 270 pound lineman, George Steih has signed with Wake Forest.

Steih helped anchor Grace Christian Academy’s offensive line as they totaled 1,505 passing yards and 824 rushing yards during his senior season … Tallied a total of 142 tackles, 24 tackles-for-loss, 11.5 sacks, two forced fumbles, one fumble recovery and one blocked field goal on defense over the course of his career.

Coach Nick Tabacca is getting a good one here with an incredibly high ceiling.

Welcome to Winston-Salem, George!