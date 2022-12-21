David Egbe signs with Wake Forest

David Egbe, a 5-10, 195 pound running back from Windsor, Connecticut, has officially signed to play for Wake Forest. Egbeis rated as a 3-star prospect and the 99th best running back in the 2023 recruiting class according to 247 Sports. He chose Wake Forest over offers from Army, Brown, Columbia, Harvard, Umass, Navy, and others.

During his senior season in 2022, Egbe rushed for 1,239 rushing yards on 139 carries for an average of 8.9 yards per attempt … Also tallied 15 receptions for 251 yards and he totaled 22 touchdowns … Named First Team All-NEPSAC, First Team All-Founders and was the Founders League Offensive Player of the Year

Great vision and patience. Not a burner but is fast enough to play on the P5 level. Has upside to add weight and improve speed at the next level. Not a back you feel like can only be used in the running game or the passing game. Adept pass catcher and blocker. Excellent balance which helps to gain the extra yards he needs and turn a 10 yard gain to a 20+ yarder.

Check out some of his senior season highlights below:

Welcome to Wake Forest David!

Go Deacs!