Aiden Hall signs with Wake Forest

Jaquez Keyes, a 6-2, 210-pound LB from Pleasant Grove, Alabama, has officially signed with Wake Forest. Hall is rated as a 3-star prospect, coming in as the 81st-best linebacker in the nation according to 247Sports.com. Hall chose to sign with Wake Forest over offers from Georgia Southern, Army, Navy, App State, and Georgia Southern.

Hall racked up 143 solo tackles this year alongside 21 tackles for loss, five passes broken up, a forced fumble, while recovering one himself. He also found the endzone five times.

Check out his senior highlights below.

Welcome to Wake Forest Aiden.

Go Deacs!