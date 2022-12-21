Jaquez Keyes signs with Wake Forest

Jaquez Keyes, a 6-1, 207-pound LB from Ironton, Ohio, has officially signed with Wake Forest. Keyes is rated as a high 3-star prospect. Keyeschose to sign with Wake Forest over offers from Wisconsin, Pittsburgh, Michigan, Indiana, and Kentucky, amongst others.

Keyes was a standout on both sides of the ball for Ironton High School. At linebacker, he racked up 56 total tackles, 11 QB hurries, four tackles for loss, and three sacks on a loaded defense. When in at running back, Keyes had 173 carries for 1,063 yards and 21 touchdowns on the ground. He was an All-Ohio selection this season despite missing time with injuries.

Check out his senior highlights below.

Welcome to Wake Forest Jaquez.

Go Deacs!