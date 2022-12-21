Travon West signs with Wake Forest

Travon West, a 6-0, 180-pound CB from Piedmont, South Carolina, has officially signed with Wake Forest. West is rated as a 3-star prospect and the 107th best corner in the 2023 recruiting class by 247 Sports. West chose to sign with Wake Forest over offers from Indiana, Liberty, Memphis, App State, Kansas State, West Virginia, and Virginia Tech amongst others

In his senior season he forced nine pass breakups, 73 total tackles and was named Region 2-AAA Defensive player of the year helping his team clinch a playoff berth after an 0-5 start On offense he rushed for 602 yards and eight touchdowns

Check out his senior highlights below.

Welcome to Wake Forest Travon.

Go Deacs!