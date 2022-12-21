Davaughn Patterson signs with Wake Forest

Davaughn Patterson, a 6-1, 195-pound S from Jacksonville, Florida, has officially signed with Wake Forest. Patterson is rated as a 3-star prospect and the 101st best safety in the 2023 recruiting class by 247 Sports. Robinson chose to sign with Wake Forest over offers from Buffalo, Coastal Carolina, Georgia Southern, James Madison, Navy, Virginia Tech, Tulane, and Washington State amongst others

[Tweet]

This year on defense Patterson racked up 64 total tackles, six for losses, five passes defended, three fumbles forced, two interceptions, and a pick six. While on offense, he gained 587 yards on 87 carries and 13 touchdowns.

Check out his senior highlights below.

Welcome to Wake Forest Davaughn!

Go Deacs!