Tyler Walton signs with Wake Forest

Tyler Walton, a 6-3, 280 pound wide receiver from Suwanee, Georgia, has officially signed with Wake Forest. Walton is rated as a high 3-star prospect and the 68th best defensive EDGE in the 2023 class by 247 Sports. Walton chose Wake Forest over a slew of offers from other schools, including Virginia Tech, Florida State, Georgia Tech, ECU, USF, and others.

In his senior season at North Gwinett high school, he registered 54 tackles (18 for loss), 9 QBH, and 8 sacks per MaxPreps. Earned All-Region honors as he helped North Gwinett make quarterfinals of Georgia’s AAAAAA playoffs with a 10-3 record

Walton will be enrolling at Wake Forest in the summer and is a two-sport athlete, playing basketball as well

Check out some of his senior year highlights below.

Welcome to Wake Forest Tyler. Go Deacs!