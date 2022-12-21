Chris Marable signs with Wake Forest

poChris Marable, a 6-3, 280 pound wide receiver from HIlton Head, South Carolina, has officially signed with Wake Forest. Matableis rated as a 3-star prospect and the 96th best defensive lineman in the 2023 class by 247 Sports. Marable chose Wake Forest over offers from Virginia Tech, Florida State, Georgia Tech, ECU, USF, and others.

[Tweet]

In his senior season at Hilton Head Islane, Marable helped lead his team with 68 tackles and 25 for a loss. He was named to the Shrine Bowl and the South Carolina Football Coaches Association All-State team

Marable will be enrolling early at Wake Forest and is a two-sport athlete, starring on the basketball court

Check out some of his senior year highlights below.

Welcome to Wake Forest CJ. Go Deacs!