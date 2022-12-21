2022 National Signing Day: Keep Up To Date With All Wake Forest Football Signings

Follow this story stream for all the updates on this year’s National Signing Day! Be sure to read up on and welcome all the newest Deacs to Wake Forest.
Filed under:
- Stream
11 Total Updates SinceFollow this stream
Dec 21, 2022, 7:36am EST
Dec 21, 2022, 7:36am EST
-
December 21
Antonio Robinson Signs with Wake Forest
4-star CB is officially a Demon Deacon
-
December 21
Micah Mays Signs with Wake Forest
4 star WR is officially a Deac
-
December 21
Drew Pickett Signs with Wake Forest
3-star RB is officially a Deac
-
December 21
Devin McRae Signs with Wake Forest
3-star offensive lineman signs with Wake Forest
-
December 21
Tyler Walton signs with Wake Forest
Monsterous EDGE heading to Wake Forest
-
December 21
Chris Marable signs with Wake Forest
A large man on the defensive line
-
December 21
Davaughn Patterson signs with Wake Forest
Versatile defensive back joins the fray
-
December 21
K Tyler Black signs with Wake Forest
Welcome to Wake Forest!
-
December 21
Rushaun Tongue Signs with Wake Forest
3-star safety is officially a Demon Deacon
-
December 21
QB Charlie Gilliam Signs With Wake Forest
Another recruit joins the family.
-
December 21
Kerrington Lee Signs with Wake Forest
3-star EDGE has signed with the Deacs