QB Charlie Gilliam Signs With Wake Forest

Charlie Gilliam, a 6’3”, 180 pound QB out of Georgia, has officially signed with Wake Forest. A 3* prospect. Gilliam chose Wake Forest over offers from James Madison, Temple, Yale, Kent State, and others. Gilliam has been a target of offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach Warren Ruggiero for some time, and Gilliam seems wildly enthusiastic about being a part of the Wake family, even going so far as to help in the recruiting of other prospects like Micah Mays, Antonio Robinson, and Rushaun Tongue, per Les Johns. Charlie will provide some welcome height in the QB room; while height is certainly not a guarantee of anything, it is nice to imagine another prospect in this system with a higher release point and more ability to see over the line than some signal callers in recent years.

On film, Charlie seems to be a potentially excellent fit for Ruggiero’s style, often pulling back and making snap reads as the play develops, possessing everything from an ability to throw rockets over the middle to some truly gorgeous, perfectly arcing deep spirals. His Junior year, Charlie racked up 2100 passing yards and 25 total touchdowns. Considering varsity high school players are limited to 10 games a year, those are some pretty impressive numbers, and I could see Charlie thriving in Warren Ruggiero’s system, especially since Coach has been after him for as long as he has.

You can see some highlights of Charlie below:

Welcome to Wake Forest!