OL Kyland Armstrong Signs with Wake Forest

The Wake Forest Demon Deacons officially have received an OL to add to the Beef Boyz. Kyland Armstrong, a 6’3”, 285 pound OL from Orange Park, FL has signed with the Demon Deacons to help reload the Offensive Line. A 3-star recruit, Armstrong joins a position group that has had strong recent history in developing linemen into great ones for the college and professional level.

Just watching a little bit of Armstrong’s film, you can tell he embellishes the “nasty” of playing in the trenches and doesn’t take plays off, even running way down the field to keep hitting somebody when the play is on the other side of the field. Also interesting is that Armstrong seems to be very athletic, being asked to pull often. Armstrong committed to the Deacs in May of 2022 and picked the Deacs over the Bowling Green Falcons.

Let’s welcome one of the newest Beef Boyz into the fold!