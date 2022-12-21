Ka’Shawn Thomas Signs with Wake Forest

Ka’Shawn Thomas has officially signed with the Wake Forest Demon Deacons. Thomas, a mammoth of a player, listed at 6’2”, 315 pounds, committed to the the Deacs in the Spring of 2022. The DL from Georgia chose Wake Forest over a host of schools including Duke, Minnesota, and South Carolina. A 3-star recruit, Thomas seems to have the run-stuffing chops from his tape, being impossible to block in high school with his massive frame.

Check out some highlights of Thomas below and welcome him to the Demon Deacons!