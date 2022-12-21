WR Hilton “Deuce” Alexander II Signs With Wake Forest

Hilton “Deuce” Alexander II has officially signed to play with Wake Forest. Alexander was already covered admirably by our own Cameron Lemons Debro when Hilton committed earlier this year, but let’s talk a bit about him here as well. The 5’11”, 160 pound wideout out of Georgia chose Wake Forest over a host of other schools, including Pitt, Georgia Tech, Wisconsin, UNLV, and Western Kentucky. A 3* recruit, Hilton seems poised to join the ranks of the line of smaller but quick and shifty receiving weapons for the Deacs. He also runs track, holding a school record in the 200-meter dash. In his junior season, he caught 55 passes for 669 yards and 5 touchdowns.

One thing I’ve noticed watching his tape is that Hilton tends to be very good at sitting on a route and making sure he catches the ball, then turning, making a move or two, and getting some extra yardage. which is exactly what you want to see from a smaller slot receiver like that. Granted, I’m not exactly a tape fiend, but in terms of current players, Hilton reminds me a bit of Taylor Morin, and having another Taylor Morin on the roster is absolutely not anything I’d ever complain about.

Check out some highlights of Hilton below:

Welcome to Wake Forest, Deuce!