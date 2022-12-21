K Tyler Black signs with Wake Forest

Tyler Black, a 6’1”, 160 pound kicker out of Goochland, VA, has signed with Wake Forest. Tyler is a composite 3* prospect, and the 7th best kicker nationally. A multi-sport athlete, Tyler is also a two-time state champion pole vaulter, and was a second team all-state selection as a kicker. It certainly seems as though Tyler will be the kicker-in-waiting behind Matthew Dennis, who has been doing quite admirably filling in the massive shoes of the legendary Nick Sciba. I don’t remember the last time Wake Forest didn’t have a good kicker, so obviously the scouts for special teams prospects, whoever they are, are pretty much crushing it. It’s pretty tough to evaluate kickers on the level that we can evaluate other prospects, but everything I’m reading about Tyler seems pretty solid to me. Two sport athlete is never a bad thing, and pole vaulting seems like it involves a good number of the same skills that a kicker would want to utilize. Maybe not quite as directly as something like soccer, but I’m still not going to complain about it.

Welcome to Wake Forest!