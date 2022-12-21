Rushaun Tongue Signs with Wake Forest

Rushaun Tongue, a 6-1, 175-pound safety from Pasadena, Maryland, has officially signed with Wake Forest. Tongue is rated as a 3-star prospect and the 66th best safety in the 2023 recruiting class by 247 Sports. He chose Wake Forest over several competing offers, including Boston College, Coastal Carolina, UConn, Duke, Indiana, Maryland, Virginia, and Virginia Tech.

In his senior season with Chesapeake, Tongue helped lead the Cougars to an 8-3 record with 41 total tackles, 1 sack, 4 interceptions, 2 passes defended, and a blocked field goal. As a receiver, he added 17 receptions for 350 yards and 9 touchdowns. For his efforts, he was voted Second Team All-County Athlete and First Team All-County Safety by the coaches for Anne Arundel County.

With a secondary is desperate need of some new blood, getting an athlete like Tongue should really help the Wake Forest defense in the next few years.

Check out some of his highlights below:

Welcome to Wake Forest Rushaun!

Go Deacs!