Drew Pickett Signs with Wake Forest

Drew Pickett, a 5-10, 185 pound running back from Seale, Alabama, has officially signed to play for Wake Forest. Pickett is rated as a 3-star prospect and the 53rd best running back in the 2023 recruiting class according to 247 Sports. He chose Wake Forest over offers from Arkansas, Cincinnati, Kansas, Miami, Michigan State, Mississippi State, Ole Miss, and South Carolina among others.

In his senior season at Russell County, Pickett rushed for 591 yards and 8 touchdowns, giving him 3,473 yards and 32 touchdowns on the ground for his career. For his play this season, he was selected to play in the Alabama-Mississippi All-Star game, which Alabama won 14-10.

Even with Christian Turner and Quinton Cooley both transferring, the running back room at Wake is going to be pretty full next season with Justice Ellison, Will Towns, Demond Clairborne, and Tate Carney. It would not be shocking to see Pickett redshirt next season.

Check out some of his senior season highlights below:

Welcome to Wake Forest Drew!

Go Deacs!