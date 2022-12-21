Devin McRae Signs with Wake Forest

Devin McRae, a 6-3, 280-pound offensive lineman from Mcrae, Georgia, has signed to play for the Wake Forest Demon Deacons. McRae is rated as a 3-star prospect and the 55th best interior offensive lineman in the 2023 recruiting class by 247 Sports. He chose Wake Forest over competing offers from the likes of App State, Arkansas, Coastal Carolina, Duke, Memphis and Mississippi State.

Devin is an extremely physical inside lineman who consistently moves people. He has great toughness and leadership skills. Welcome Devin to the Deacs. #GoDeacs pic.twitter.com/jelsY0kcrq — Dave Clawson (@CoachClawson) December 21, 2022

In his senior season at Telfair County High School, McRae was part of a Trojans team that finished with a 9-3 record, the 2nd best record in school history. He also helped lead the team to host and win the first home playoff game for Telfair County in the last 28 years. For his play on the line, McRae was named First Team All-District for the second straight season.

Check out some of his highlights below:

Welcome to Wake Forest Devin.

Go Deacs!