Kerrington Lee Signs with Wake Forest

Kerrington Lee, a 6-4, 230-pound Edge from Plam Beach Gardens, Florida, has officially signed with Wake Forest. Lee is rated as a 3-star prospect and the 54th best Edge in the 2023 recruiting class by 247 Sports. He chose to sign with Wake Forest over offers from App State, Arkansas, BC, Coastal Carolina, Duke, Georgia Tech, Iowa State, Kentucky, Maryland, Utah, and Virginia Tech among others.

In his senior season at Dwyer High School, Lee helped lead the Panthers to 7-4 record with 43 total tackles, 11 tackle for loss and 5 sacks. While football is clearly very important to Lee, he is also very focused on his education, telling The Palm Beach Post: “I take education seriously...I know that my talents are going to show wherever I go. Being smarter and choosing a high academic school, leaving with a document that shows you got through one of the higher academic schools and also play at one of the top levels, it’s going to get you a dream job.” There is no doubt that with that attitude, Lee is going to succeed both on and off the field at Wake Forest.

Check out some of his highlights below:

Welcome to Wake Forest Kerrington.

Go Deacs!