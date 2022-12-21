 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Antonio Robinson Signs with Wake Forest

4-star CB is officially a Demon Deacon

By Adam Bridgers
/ new
Virginia Military Institute v Wake Forest Photo by Andy Mead/ISI Photos/Getty Images

Antonio Robinson, a 5-10, 180-pound CB from Fort Mitchell, Kentucky, has officially signed with Wake Forest. Robinson is rated as a 4-star prospect and the 38th best corner in the 2023 recruiting class by 247 Sports. Robinson chose to sign with Wake Forest over 39 other offers, including: Arkansas, Coastal Carolina, Duke, Florida, Georgia Tech, Kentucky, LSU, Miami, Michigan, UNC, Ole Miss, Tennessee, and Texas.

In his senior season, Robinson helped the Beechwood Tigers to a 14-1 record and a Class 2A state championship. He finished the season with 54 total tackles, 9 tackles for loss, 2 interceptions, and 2 forced fumbles. He also caught 39 passes for 526 yards and 7 touchdowns, including 3 catches for 59 yards in the championship game.

Check out his senior highlights below.

Welcome to Wake Forest Antonio.

Go Deacs!

In This Stream

2022 National Signing Day: Keep Up To Date With All Wake Forest Football Signings

View all 11 stories

More From Blogger So Dear

Loading comments...