Antonio Robinson Signs with Wake Forest

Antonio Robinson, a 5-10, 180-pound CB from Fort Mitchell, Kentucky, has officially signed with Wake Forest. Robinson is rated as a 4-star prospect and the 38th best corner in the 2023 recruiting class by 247 Sports. Robinson chose to sign with Wake Forest over 39 other offers, including: Arkansas, Coastal Carolina, Duke, Florida, Georgia Tech, Kentucky, LSU, Miami, Michigan, UNC, Ole Miss, Tennessee, and Texas.

Antonio is a very intelligent football player with elite athletic ability and great range. Antonio is also dynamic with the ball in his hands. Welcome Antonio to the Deacs. #GoDeacs pic.twitter.com/E3b5nUfgx4 — Dave Clawson (@CoachClawson) December 21, 2022

In his senior season, Robinson helped the Beechwood Tigers to a 14-1 record and a Class 2A state championship. He finished the season with 54 total tackles, 9 tackles for loss, 2 interceptions, and 2 forced fumbles. He also caught 39 passes for 526 yards and 7 touchdowns, including 3 catches for 59 yards in the championship game.

Check out his senior highlights below.

