Micah Mays Signs with Wake Forest

Micah Mays, a 6-2, 175 pound wide receiver from North Palm Beach, Florida, has officially signed with Wake Forest. Mays is rated as a 4-star prospect and the 53rd best receiver in the 2023 class by 247 Sports. Mays chose Wake Forest over a slew of offers from other schools, including Miami, Florida State, Iowa State, NC State, Louisville, Minnesota, Pitt, VT and West Virginia.

In his senior season at Benjamin High School, Mays helped lead his team to a 5-5 record with 27 receptions for 503 yards and 8 touchdowns. He was named a US Army All-American and played in the US Army Bowl that took place in Frisco, Texas on December 17th. In that game **STATS GO HERE**

If you needed more evidence that Mays is an incredibly talented commit, he is also an accomplished track and field athlete. Last season, he won 4 separate events to help Benjamin win a district title, winning the 400m dash, high jump, triple jump, and 4x400m relay as the anchor.

Check out some of his senior year highlights below.

Welcome to Wake Forest Micah. Go Deacs!