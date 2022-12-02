How to Watch: Wake Forest Demon Deacons (7-1, 0-0) vs. Clemson Tigers (6-2, 0-0)

Time: 7 PM Friday, December 2nd, 2022
Location: Clemson, South Carolina | Little John Coliseum, 9,000 capacity
TV: Bally Sports South (RSN)
Streaming: Bally Sports App
Radio: Wake Forest Learfield Sports Network, Demon Deacons App (IOS | Android)
Live Stats: GoDeacs.com
Twitter: @WakeMBB | @BloggerSoDear | @Les_Johns | @ConorONeill_DI
Instagram: @WakeBasketball
Spread: Wake +3
Over/Under: 142.5
Wake’s Rating: KenPom: 68 | NET: N/A
Opponent’s Rating: KenPom: 61 | NET: N/A
Kenpom Prediction: Clemson wins 74-70
Opponent’s Best Win: Penn State (34)
Opponent’s Worst Loss: Iowa (65)
Previous Matchup: Wake 69—Clemson 80 (2021)
Head to Head All Time: 100-66
ESPN Matchup Predictor: 40% chance to win
The first ACC game of the 2022-23 season is here, and the Deacs are starting on the road against the Clemson Tigers. Both Wake and Clemson are coming off of tough wins over Big 10 teams in the ACC-B1G challenge, so both teams have got some momentum heading into the game. Wake has not won a game in Little John Coliseum since 2009 and are 0-9 against the Tigers on the road in that time, so I have no doubt that this is going to be another tough matchup for Wake. Steve Forbes has a track record of breaking those ACC road game losing streaks for Wake Forest, so hopefully he can break another one today.
Go Deacs!
