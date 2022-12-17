How to Watch: Wake Forest Demon Deacons (8-3, 0-1) vs. Rutgers Scarlet Knights (6*-4)

Time: 12PM, Saturday, December 17th, 2022

Location: Piscataway, New Jersey | Jersey Mike’s Arena, 8,000 capacity

TV: Big Ten Network

Streaming: ESPN App

Radio: Wake Forest Learfield Sports Network, Demon Deacons App (IOS | Android)

Live Stats: GoDeacs.com

Twitter: @WakeMBB | @BloggerSoDear | @Les_Johns | @ConorONeill_DI

Instagram: @WakeBasketball

Spread: Wake +11.5

Over/Under: 134

Wake’s Rating: KenPom: 85 | NET: 96

Opponent’s Rating: KenPom: 32 | NET: 45

Kenpom Prediction: Rutgers wins 71-61

Opponent’s Best Win: Indiana (16)

Opponent’s Worst Loss: Temple (114)

Previous Matchup: Wake 69—Rutgers 68 (2015)

Head to Head All Time: 1-0

ESPN Matchup Predictor: 20% chance to win

*Rutgers was robbed of a win over Ohio State by really bad officiating, so they’re really 7-3.

The Deacs have their work cut out for them today, as they head to New Jersey to take on the Rutgers Scarlet Knights in the RAC. The arena has earned the nickname “Trapezoid of Terror” due to its unique shape and how loud it gets inside—since the beginning of the 2021-22 season, the Scarlet Knights have lost just 4 games at home. That is going to make things tough for the Deacs, who are likely without Tyree Appleby. Appleby is listed as doubtful after hurting his ankle in the win against App State on Wednesday night. If the Deacs want to pull this one out, they are going to have to find a way to stop Rutgers big man Clifford Omoruyi, who is averaging 14.4 points and 9.5 rebounds per game this season. Someone is going to have to step up for Wake to replace the massive hole created by Appleby’s absence. Let’s see who answers the call.

Go Deacs!