How to Watch: Wake Forest Demon Deacons (7-3, 0-1) vs. App State Mountaineers (6-4, 0-0)

Time: 7PM Wednesday, December 14th, 2022

Location: Winston-Salem, North Carolina | LJVM Coliseum, 14,655 capacity

TV: ACC Network

Streaming: ESPN App

Radio: Wake Forest Learfield Sports Network, Demon Deacons App (IOS | Android)

Live Stats: GoDeacs.com

Twitter: @WakeMBB | @BloggerSoDear | @Les_Johns | @ConorONeill_DI

Instagram: @WakeBasketball

Spread: Wake -12.5

Over/Under: 142

Wake’s Rating: KenPom: 80 | NET: 88

Opponent’s Rating: KenPom: 223 | NET: 254

WKenpom Prediction: Wake wins 77-64

Opponent’s Best Win: NC Central (207)

Opponent’s Worst Loss: Campbell (226)

Previous Matchup: Wake 88—App 78 (2006)

Head to Head All Time: 2-0

ESPN Matchup Predictor: 87% chance to win

After two straight losses where the Deacs held a halftime lead, the Deacs are back home in the Joel for the final buy game of the season. With the remaining schedule getting much tougher after this game, this is kind of Wake’s last chance at a “get right” game before conference play begins. Despite what—at the time—seemed like a great win at Louisville early in the season, the Mountaineers currently sit at 254 in the NET rankings, which puts this one squarely in the Quad 4 category. With the Deacs already sitting at 0-3 in Quad 2 games, they simply cannot afford any Q3 or Q4 losses if they want to make the postseason this year.

Go Deacs!