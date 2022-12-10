How to Watch: Wake Forest Demon Deacons (7-2, 0-1) vs. LSU Tigers (7-1, 0-0)

Time: 2 PM Saturday, December 10th, 2022

Location: Atlanta, Georgia | State Farm Arena, 16,888 capacity

TV: ESPNU

Streaming: ESPN APp

Radio: Wake Forest Learfield Sports Network, Demon Deacons App (IOS | Android)

Live Stats: GoDeacs.com

Twitter: @WakeMBB | @BloggerSoDear | @Les_Johns | @ConorONeill_DI

Instagram: @WakeBasketball

Spread: Wake -1.5

Over/Under: 142

Wake’s Rating: KenPom: 75 | NET: 82

Opponent’s Rating: KenPom: 62 | NET: 85

Kenpom Prediction: LSU wins 73-71

Opponent’s Best Win: Akron (126)

Opponent’s Worst Loss: Kansas State (58)

Previous Matchup: Wake 61—LSU 75 (2021)

Head to Head All Time: 2-1

ESPN Matchup Predictor: 47% chance to win

After a long break for exams, the Deacs are back in action for the second straight game against the Tigers—this time it’s the ones from LSU. LSU beat Wake in blow out fashion last season, but due to the violations of Will Wade, the Tigers have a new coach and a completely new roster. This season, LSU is one of the best shooting teams in the nation, hitting on 38% of their 3-pointers. They are also really good at getting to the free throw line, shooting over 20 free throws per game. They have two players in KJ Williams and Adam Miller who average over 16 points per game and shoot 40% from beyond the arc, so locking them down is going to be crucial for Wake. Let’s see how the Deacs come out and respond after a pretty ugly loss to Clemson a week ago.

Go Deacs!