How to Watch: Wake Forest Demon Deacons (0-0) vs. Fairfield Stags (0-0)

Time: 8PM, Monday, November 7th, 2022
Location: Winston-Salem, North Carolina | LJVM Coliseum (14,655 capacity)
TV: ACC Network Extra
Streaming: ESPN App
Radio: Wake Forest Learfield Sports Network, Demon Deacons App (IOS | Android)
Live Stats: Wake Forest Sports
Twitter: @WakeMBB | @BloggerSoDear | @Les_Johns | @ConorONeill_DI
Instagram: @WakeBasketball
Spread: Wake -12.5
Over/Under: 138.5
Wake’s Rating: KenPom: 80 | NET: N/A
Opponent’s Rating: KenPom: 188 | NET: N/A
Kenpom Prediction: Wake wins 76-64
Opponent’s Best Win: N/A
Opponent’s Worst Loss: N/A
Previous Matchup: Wake 85—Fairfield 60 (2007)
Head to Head All Time: 3-0
ESPN Matchup Predictor: 90% chance to win
Basketball season is here and the Deacs are tipping things off in the Joel against a pretty solid opponent in the Fairfield Stags. Wake has basically got a whole new starting lineup this season, so some competition early on should give us a chance to see what they are made of. In an exhibition game earlier this year, the Stags shot 40% from the 3-point line in a 65-78 loss to Rutgers, so be prepared for Fairfield to make some shots from the outside tonight. Hopefully the Deacs can start the season off with a win.
Go Deacs!
