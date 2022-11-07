How to Watch: Wake Forest Demon Deacons (0-0) vs. Fairfield Stags (0-0)

Time: 8PM, Monday, November 7th, 2022

Location: Winston-Salem, North Carolina | LJVM Coliseum (14,655 capacity)

TV: ACC Network Extra

Streaming: ESPN App

Radio: Wake Forest Learfield Sports Network, Demon Deacons App (IOS | Android)

Live Stats: Wake Forest Sports

Twitter: @WakeMBB | @BloggerSoDear | @Les_Johns | @ConorONeill_DI

Instagram: @WakeBasketball

Spread: Wake -12.5

Over/Under: 138.5

Wake’s Rating: KenPom: 80 | NET: N/A

Opponent’s Rating: KenPom: 188 | NET: N/A

Kenpom Prediction: Wake wins 76-64

Opponent’s Best Win: N/A

Opponent’s Worst Loss: N/A

Previous Matchup: Wake 85—Fairfield 60 (2007)

Head to Head All Time: 3-0

ESPN Matchup Predictor: 90% chance to win

Basketball season is here and the Deacs are tipping things off in the Joel against a pretty solid opponent in the Fairfield Stags. Wake has basically got a whole new starting lineup this season, so some competition early on should give us a chance to see what they are made of. In an exhibition game earlier this year, the Stags shot 40% from the 3-point line in a 65-78 loss to Rutgers, so be prepared for Fairfield to make some shots from the outside tonight. Hopefully the Deacs can start the season off with a win.

Go Deacs!