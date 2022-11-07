Wake Forest Opponent Recap: Week 10

Opponent Combined Record in Week 10: 6-5

Opponent Combined Overall Record: 63-35

Bowl Eligible Opponents: 8

Future Opponents

(8-1) North Carolina 31—Virgina 28

The Tar Heels win again to move to 8-1 on the season, even if this one was a strangely close game against a pretty bad Virginia team. Drake Maye and Josh Downs are going to be problematic for Wake this week—Maye accounted for 367 of UNC’s 455 yards and Downs caught 15 of Maye’s 26 completed passes for 166 yards and a touchdown. I would expect a shootout this week as the Tar Heel defense managed to give up 186 yards and 4 touchdowns on the ground to a Virginia team that really isn’t very good running the ball.

(6-3) Syracuse 9—Pitt 19

The crash back to earth was pretty expected for Syracuse, but without starting QB Garrett Shrader, the Orange just had no offense in this one. Carlos Del Rio-Wilson completed just 8 of his 23 pass attempts for 120 yards and Sean Tucker managed just 19 yards on 10 carries against the Pitt defense. Syracuse finished with 145 total yards and 3 field goals. I hope we can play this version of the Orange next week.

(6-3) Duke 38—Boston College 31

The Blue Devils are bowl eligible in Mike Elko’s first season, which is a pretty remarkable accomplishment. This game was way closer than it should have been, especially after BC only managed 3 points against UConn last weekend. Redshirt freshman Emmett Morehead looked like a solid replacement for Jurkovec in his first start, throwing for 330 yards and 4 touchdowns against a Duke defense that has been pretty solid all year. The Blue Devils’ rushing attack looks pretty dangerous, picking up 232 yards on the ground against a BC defense that held the Deacs to 115 rushing yards.

Previous Opponents

(3-6) Vanderbilt 27—South Carolina 38

Their record is still bad, but at least Vandy is moving the ball a little and scoring some points this season.

(8-1) Liberty 21—Arkansas 19

Liberty has a very good shot at finishing the season 11-1, with a single loss by 1 point to the Deacs. This will probably end up our best win of the season. The Flames finish the season with UConn, Virginia Tech, and New Mexico State, so barring a letdown game, they should finish out the season 3-0.

(8-1) Clemson 14—Notre Dame 35

So, it turns out the ACC might not actually be that good this season. The Fighting Irish, who lost to Marshall (5-4) and Stanford (3-6) at home this season, have now beaten both the Atlantic Division Champion and the presumable Coastal Division champion fairly easily. The Clemson defense had no answer for Notre Dame just running the ball right at them and allowed the Irish to run for 263 yards and 2 touchdowns. The ACC is pretty much eliminated for the playoff at this point.

(6-3) Florida State 45—Miami 3

Miami is back for real this time guys. They spent all that money hiring a new coach and getting NIL deals for the best recruits...and they still aren’t good. Florida State just ran all over the Canes for 229 yards and 3 touchdowns. This game was just a total beat down with FSU outgaining Miami 454 to 188 and just cruising to a win after taking a 31-3 lead at the half. With Georgia Tech, Clemson, and Pitt left on the schedule, there’s a good chance Miami doesn’t get bowl eligible this season.

(3-5) Army 7—Air Force 13

With just 145 total yards and 78 rushing yards, this was one of the worst offensive performances I have ever seen from Army. The Black Knights have to go undefeated from this point on to get to a bowl game. They have Troy, UConn, UMass, and Navy remaining, so it is still doable.

(6-3) Louisville 34—James Madison 10

Pretty expected result here. JMU has kind of fallen off after starting the season 5-0 and getting ranked in the top 25, but that is still pretty impressive for their first year in FBS.

Wake has a tough game against the Tar Heels back in Winston this weekend.

Go Deacs!