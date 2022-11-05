How to Watch: #21 Wake Forest Demon Deacons (6-2, 2-2) vs #22 NC State Wolfpack (6-2, 2-2)

Game Info

Time: 8PM, Saturday, November 5th, 2022

Location: Raleigh, North Carolina | Carter-Finley Stadium (58,000 capacity, Bermuda Grass)

Previous Matchup: Wake 45—NC State 42 (2021)

Opponent’s Last: 22-21 win over VT

Weather Forecast: 72 degrees and partly cloudy

Last week didn’t go as planned, but what matters now is how the Deacs respond. With a streak of games against top 25 teams starting today, the next 3 games are going to determine how memorable of a season Wake has this year. The NC State offense has not looked good much of this season, especially after the injury to starting QB Devin Leary. However, the Pack have made a change at QB after MJ Morris dominated against the Hokies. Morris only got better as the game went on, completing 12 of his final 14 passes for 3 touchdowns. He will be the first true freshman to start for NC State in the last 22 years. The Deacs are going to face a similarly disruptive defense that they saw against Louisville, so they are going to need to have some answer for the pressure this week. If the Deacs can avoid a slew of turnovers, they should be able to come away with a win.

Go Deacs!