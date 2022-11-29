A.T. Perry Named First Team All-ACC, Wake Lands 5 Players on All-ACC Teams

The All-ACC awards have been announced, and the Wake Forest Football team had 5 players recognized as All-ACC and 7 players awarded Honorable Mention for the 2022 season.

A.T. Perry received the highest honor for the team this season, being voted First Team All-ACC with the third most votes for a receiver, behind Zay Flowers and Josh Downs. Perry finished the regular season with 70 receptions (3rd most in the ACC) for 980 yards (4th most) and 11 touchdowns (2nd most) on his way to becoming Wake’s all-time leader in career receiving touchdowns with 28. Just 20 more receiving yards in Wake’s bowl game—should he decide to play—would give Perry back-to-back 1,000 yard receiving seasons as a Demon Deacon. As far as I know, he would be the first Wake Forest player to accomplish such a feat.

Sean Maginn was voted Second Team All-ACC at the guard position. Quarterback Sam Hartman, running back Justice Ellison, and defensive tackle Kobie Turner were all named Third Team All-ACC. Hartman was also awarded the Brian Piccolo award for the most courageous player of the year. Hartman finished the regular season completing 63% of his passes for 3,400 yards and 35 touchdowns after undergoing surgery for a blood clot just a month before the season began.

The Deacs also had several players voted Honorable Mention:

Jahmal Banks, WR

DeVonte Gordon, OT

Loic Ngassam Nya, OG

Michael Jurgens, C

Jasheen Davis, DE

Rondell Bothroyd, DE

Ryan Smenda, LB

Congratulations to all the players recognized and Go Deacs!