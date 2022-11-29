How to Watch: Wake Forest Demon Deacons (6-1) vs. Wisconsin Badgers (5-1)

Time: 9 PM, Tuesday, November 29th, 2022

Location: Madison, Wisconsin | Kohl Center, 17,287 capacity

TV: ESPNU

Streaming: ESPN App

Radio: Wake Forest Learfield Sports Network, Demon Deacons App (IOS | Android)

Live Stats: GoDeacs.com

Twitter: @WakeMBB | @BloggerSoDear | @Les_Johns | @ConorONeill_DI

Instagram: @WakeBasketball

Spread: Wake +5.5

Over/Under: 130

Wake’s Rating: KenPom: 76 | NET: N/A

Opponent’s Rating: KenPom: 38 | NET: N/A

Kenpom Prediction: Wisconsin wins 68-61

Opponent’s Best Win: Dayton (54)

Opponent’s Worst Loss: Kansas (16)

Previous Matchup: Wake 91—Wisconsin 88 (2005)

Head to Head All Time: 3-0

ESPN Matchup Predictor: 30% chance to win

The Deacs have reached what is likely the toughest portion of the schedule, starting with a road game against the Wisconsin Badgers in the ACC-B1G Challenge. Including tonight’s game, 5 of the next 8 on the schedule for the Deacs will be against teams that are top 40 in KenPom—the other 3 games include Clemson (63) on the road and LSU (51) in Atlanta. Outside of maybe Virginia, tonight will probably be the toughest defense Wake will play all season. The Badgers are not a great offensive team, but they slow the tempo way down and force teams to really grind to find points. No team has made it to 70 points and only Kansas has made it into the 60s against the Badgers this season—and that game went in OT. The Deacs probably aren’t going to get many open looks tonight, so they need to make the most of the few opportunities they do get. Tonight should give us a good look at how the Deacs are going to measure up when they get into ACC play.

Go Deacs!