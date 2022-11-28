Wake Forest Opponent Recap: Week 13

Opponent Combined Record in Week 13: 5-6

Opponent Combined Overall Record: 79-52

Bowl Eligible Opponents: 8

The only teams with games remaining are UNC, Clemson, and Army, so the final combined record will either be 80-54 or 81-53, depending on whether Army beats Navy.

Previous Opponents

(5-7) Vanderbilt 0—Florida 56

This one was pretty predictable. Vandy made some strides this season, but they are still miles away from being able to compete with top 10 teams.

(8-4) Liberty 14—New Mexico State 49

I have no idea what happened to Liberty, but they really fell apart at the end of the season. To start 8-1 and finish with 3 straight losses to UConn, VT, and New Mexico State—none of which have more than 6 wins—is a huge letdown for the Flames.

(10-2) Clemson 30—South Carolina 31

The Clemson home win streak is over. The 8th ranked Tigers fall at home to an unranked South Carolina team, and I’m starting to get the feeling that the ACC is just not very good this season.

(9-3) Florida State 45—Florida 38

The Noles are looking like a really good team at the end of the season, but I’m not so sure that doesn’t have a lot to do with scheduling. After losing 3 straight games to Wake, NC State, and Clemson, the Noles got to play Georgia Tech, Miami, Syracuse, Louisiana, and Florida. Sure, Florida is an SEC team, but they also finished the season 6-6 and lost to Vanderbilt in Nashville for the first time since 1988.

(5-6) Army 44—UMass 7

UMass has 1 win this season over Stony Brook, so there was no doubt that Army would beat them pretty easily.

(3-9) Boston College 23—Syracuse 32 (7-5)

Tough year for Boston College, especially with all their injuries on the offensive line. They still managed to win a couple of ACC games over Louisville and NC State, but it’s hard to win with defensive tackles and walkons playing on the OLine. Syracuse avoids the Baylor Jim Grobe 6-0 to 6-6 collapse, which could possibly buy Dino Babers another season.

(7-5) Louisville 13—Kentucky 26

The ACC was pretty much dominated by the SEC in rivalry week this year. The gap between the two may be widening to an insurmountable level as realignment and TV deals give the SEC as massive amount of money to work with.

(9-3) North Carolina 27—NC State 30 (8-4)

What a job Dave Doeren did with NC State this season. To walk into your rival’s stadium and beat a top 25 team with a scout team quarterback is incredibly impressive. I know a lot of NC State fans are calling for his head because he failed to win 10 games again this season, but to go 8-4 after losing the preseason ACC Player of the Year, the man probably deserves a raise. Having an elite defense looks like a lot of fun.

That’s all she wrote for 2022 football regular season. The Atlantic finished with 6 teams with 7 or more wins, so even if the ACC wasn’t very good this year, the Deacs played in a very competitive division.

Go Deacs!