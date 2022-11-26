Cam Hildreth Records Triple Double as Wake Dominates Hampton 97-70

The Wake Forest Demon Deacons improved to 6-1 today after taking down the Hampton Pirates 97-70. This one was really never in doubt, as the Deacs jumped out to a 24-3 in the first half and coasted the rest of the way. This is going to be an incredibly brief recap because I’m way more focused on the football game that is coming up in around an hour.

This was another one of those games against a 300+ KenPom ranked teams where we really don’t learn anything about the team because of the massive talent disparity. Wake jumped out to a 21-point lead in the first 5 minutes, and the game was more or less in hand the rest of the way. Wake finished the first half shooting 57% from the field and 53% from beyond the arc on their way to 53-24 lead at the break. With such a large lead, the most notable thing that happened in the first half was Cam Hildreth nearly achieving a triple double in 20 minutes, finishing the half with 11 points, 7 rebounds, and 7 assists.

The Hildreth triple-double watch was the only thing that kept the second half interesting, as Wake led by 30+ points for most of the period. Hildreth picked up the 3 rebounds he needed pretty quickly but got stuck at 8 assists for a good portion of the half. He finally got his 9th assists on a fast break with 7 minutes left in the game on a dunk by Bobi Klintman. A couple of possessions later, Hildreth became the third player in Wake Forest history—joining Tim Duncan and Alondes Williams—and the 9th player in the NCAA this season to achieve a triple double when Davion Bradford dunked down the alley-oop. I am glad that Steve Forbes allowed Hildreth to remain in the game long enough to accomplishment an incredibly rare achievement.

Wake was led by Damari Monsanto, who scored 20 points and hit 6 of his 9 3-point attempts. It's good to see his shot starting to go down as the Deacs are about to head on the road for several tough games. Tyree Appleby and Andrew Carr both added 17 points and Cam Hildreth scored 14 points as a part of his triple double with 11 rebounds and 10 assists.

There is not much else to say about this one—Wake took care of business and blew out a team they were supposed to blow out.

Congrats to Cam Hildreth on becoming a part of Wake Forest Basketball history and Go Deacs!