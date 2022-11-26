How to Watch: Wake Forest Demon Deacons (5-1) vs. Hampton Pirates (1-4)

Time: 12:30PM, Wednesday, November 26th, 2022
Location: Winston-Salem, North Carolina | LJVM Coliseum, 14,655 capacity
TV: ACC Network
Streaming: ESPN App
Radio: Wake Forest Learfield Sports Network, Demon Deacons App (IOS | Android)
Live Stats: GoDeacs.com
Twitter: @WakeMBB | @BloggerSoDear | @Les_Johns | @ConorONeill_DI
Instagram: @WakeBasketball
Spread: Wake -20.5
Over/Under: 145
Wake’s Rating: KenPom: 77 | NET: N/A
Opponent’s Rating: KenPom: 336 | NET: N/A
Kenpom Prediction: Wake wins 85-64
Opponent’s Best Win: Regent (NR)
Opponent’s Worst Loss: North Alabama (327)
Previous Matchup: Wake 63—Hampton 56 (2010)
Head to Head All Time: 1-0
ESPN Matchup Predictor: 95% chance to win
The Deacs are back in action today against their second straight 300+ Kenpom opponent in a row. This is another one of those games where Wake should win by 20+, but even if they do, it really does mean all that much. This should serve as a nice warmup to get ready for the final football game of the season.
Go Deacs!
Loading comments...