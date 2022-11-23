How to Watch: Wake Forest Demon Deacons (4-1) vs. SC State Bulldogs (0-5)

Time: 8:30PM, Wednesday, November 23rd, 2022

Location: Winston-Salem, North Carolina | LJVM Coliseum, 14,655 capacity

TV: ACC Network

Streaming: ESPN App

Radio: Wake Forest Learfield Sports Network, Demon Deacons App (IOS | Android)

Live Stats: GoDeacs.com

Twitter: @WakeMBB | @BloggerSoDear | @Les_Johns | @ConorONeill_DI

Instagram: @WakeBasketball

Spread: Wake -26.5

Over/Under: 145.5

Wake’s Rating: KenPom: 78 | NET: N/A

Opponent’s Rating: KenPom: 348 | NET: N/A

Kenpom Prediction: Wake wins 84-62

Opponent’s Best Win: N/A

Opponent’s Worst Loss: Tennessee State (271)

Previous Matchup: Wake 100—SC State 57 (2002)

Head to Head All Time: 3-0

ESPN Matchup Predictor: 96% chance to win

After their first loss of the season, the Deacs are back in action tonight against one of the worst teams in the nation, the SC State Bulldogs. The Bulldogs have yet to win a game this season and have lost their 5 games by an average of almost 20 points. That being said, the Bulldogs did start the season off with a close 3-point loss to South Carolina (KP 143), so they are capable of going toe to toe with major conference schools. SC State is shooting 37% from the floor, 41% from 2, 30% from 3, and 57% from the free throw line this season, making them one of the worst overall shooting teams in the nation. The Deacs should be able to win this game very easily. After the way the last game ended for Wake Forest, it would be great to see a wire-to-wire dominant victory for the Deacs before Thanksgiving.

Go Deacs!