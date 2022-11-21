Wake Forest Opponent Recap: Week 12

Opponent Combined Record in Week 12: 5-6

Opponent Combined Overall Record: 74-46

Bowl Eligible Opponents: 8

Future Opponents

(7-4) Duke 26—Pitt 28

Riley Leonard has become a very good QB over the season—against the Panthers he threw for 290 yards and 3 touchdowns. The Blue Devils out gained Pitt, but a couple of missed 2-point conversions gave the Panthers the win.

Previous Opponents

(5-6) Vanderbilt 24—Florida 24

What a couple of weeks it has been for Vandy. After losing 26 straight SEC games, they now have a winning streak, beating Kentucky and Florida in back-to-back weeks. Incredible.

(8-3) Liberty 22—Virginia Tech 23

After it looked like Wake’s win over Liberty might be one of the best out of conference wins for the ACC this season, the Flames have now dropped 2 straight to UConn and VT, teams that really aren’t very good this season.

(10-1) Clemson 40—Miami 10

Another Clemson home win, giving them 40 in a row. The current senior class at Clemson never lost a home game, which is just incredible. What’s crazier is that the last time the Tigers lost in Death Valley, a guy named Nathan Peterman threw 5 touchdown passes for Pitt. I wonder if he ever went on to do something really embarrassing in the NFL?

(4-6) Army 34—UConn 17

Another classic Army game with 0 passing yards. The Black Knights ran the ball 58 times for 320 yards and 4 TDs to get their 4th win of the season.

(3-8) Boston College 0—Notre Dame 44

Maybe Notre Dame is just really good? Beating Boston College doesn’t really mean that much this year, but the Irish suddenly look like a top 10 team towards the end of the season. I guess we will find out this week, when they take on a top 10 USC team.

(7-4) Louisville 25—NC State 10 (7-4)

This is one of those game where you really hope both teams lose. Louisville has improved every week after a very slow start, while the Wolfpack haven’t won a game since their super bowl. Nice win for the Cards without Malik Cunningham.

(9-2) North Carolina 17—Georgia Tech 21

Our Bees! I hate that we couldn’t beat the Heels, but I’m happy anytime they lose. If Drake Maye had a case for the Heisman, he may have lost it this weekend after going 16-30 for 202 and 1 interception. This game was going on during the Wake game, so I didn’t see it, but it sounds like Josh Downs just dropped a wide-open touchdown pass for the win.

Solid win for the Deacs this weekend, 9-4 is still doable. That would tie for the 3rd best record in program history.

Go Deacs!