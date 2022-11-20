How to Watch: Wake Forest Demon Deacons (4-0) vs. Loyola Marymount Lions (3-2)

Time: 2:30PM, Sunday, November 20th, 2022

Location: Montego Bay, Jamaica | Montego Bay Convention Centre

TV: CBS Sports Network

Streaming: CBSSports.com

Radio: Wake Forest Learfield Sports Network, Demon Deacons App (IOS | Android)

Live Stats: GoDeacs.com

Spread: Wake -6

Over/Under: 150.5

Wake’s Rating: KenPom: 75 | NET: N/A

Opponent’s Rating: KenPom: 144 | NET: N/A

Kenpom Prediction: Wake wins 77-71

Opponent’s Best Win: Georgetown (131)

Opponent’s Worst Loss: UC Riverside (202)

Previous Matchup: First Meeting

Head to Head All Time: 0-0

ESPN Matchup Predictor: 79% chance to win

The final game of the Jamaica Classic comes down to Wake Forest and the Loyola Marymount Lions. The Lions beat Georgetown by nearly 20 points in their last game on the back of 15 points from senior Keli Leaupepe. Through their 5 games this season, LMU is shooting the 13th most 3-pointers in the nation at over 30 attempts per game, but are 200+ in the nation in 2-pointers attempted (224) and free throw attempted (322). With so much reliance on the long ball, the Lions are probably somewhat of a “live by the 3, die by the 3” team, so Wake is probably going to want to run them off the line as much as possible today.

Go Deacs!