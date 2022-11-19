How to Watch: Wake Forest Demon Deacons (6-4, 2-4) vs Syracuse Orange (6-4, 3-3)

Game Info

Time: 8 PM, Saturday, November 19th, 2022

Location: Winston-Salem, North Carolina | Truist Field (31,500 capacity, FieldTurf)

TV: ACC Network

Streaming: ESPN App

Radio: Wake Forest Learfield Sports Network, Demon Deacons App (IOS | Android)

Live Stats: Wake Forest Sports

Twitter: @WakeFB | @BloggerSoDear | @Les_Johns | @ConorONeillDI

Instagram: @WakeFootball

Uniforms: Gold Helmets, Black Jerseys, Black Pants

Spread: Wake -10

Over/Under: 58

ESPN Matchup Predictor: 65% chance to win

Previous Matchup: Wake 40—Cuse 37 OT (2021)

Opponent’s Last: 3-38 loss vs FSU

Weather Forecast: 41 degrees and clear

We are already at the final home game of the 2022 Wake Forest Football season. Things haven’t gone as well as we wanted, but if the Deacs can close out the season strong, they still have a chance to finish with 9 wins. To get there, they’ll need to take care of a Syracuse Orange team that—like Wake Forest—is having a pretty rough stretch. After starting 6-0, the Orange have not won a game since beating NC State on October 15th and have scored just 12 points over the past couple of weeks. This game could very well decide which previously ranked team finishes the season a disappointing 6-6. Hopefully the home crowd can make the difference and the Deacs can get back in the win column.

Go Deacs!