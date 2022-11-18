How to Watch: Wake Forest Demon Deacons (3-0) vs. La Salle Explorers (2-1)

Time: 2PM, Friday, November 18th, 2022

Location: Montego Bay, Jamaica | Montego Bay Convention Centre

TV: CBS Sports Network

Streaming: CBSSports.com

Radio: Wake Forest Learfield Sports Network, Demon Deacons App (IOS | Android)

Live Stats:

Twitter: @WakeMBB | @BloggerSoDear | @Les_Johns | @ConorONeill_DI

Instagram: @WakeBasketball

Spread: Wake -7.5

Over/Under: 142.5

Wake’s Rating: KenPom: 76 | NET: N/A

Opponent’s Rating: KenPom: 181 | NET: N/A

Kenpom Prediction: Wake wins 76-68

Opponent’s Best Win: Queens (229)

Opponent’s Worst Loss: Villanova (32)

Previous Matchup: Wake 95—La Salle 90 (1973)

Head to Head All Time: 1-1

ESPN Matchup Predictor: 80% chance to win

The Deacs are in Jamaica and taking on the La Salle Explorers in the first game of the Jamaica Classic. The Explorers were picked to finish 14th out of 15 teams in the A-10, but preseason polls are never very reliable—Utah Valley was picked in the bottom half of the WAC and they gave Wake all they could handle on Tuesday. La Salle is led by the duo of Khalil Brantley and Josh Nickelberry, who have combined for 33 points, 6 assists, and 7 rebounds per game so far this season. Brantley is more of a slasher and is shooting 56% from 2-point range this season. Nickleberry, on the other hand, is a 3-point specialist with almost 70% of his shots coming from beyond the arc. He is shooting 38% from the 3-point line through 3 games. The Explorers are one of the best teams in the nation at getting to the free throw line, so Wake is going to have to do their best to stay out of foul trouble today.

Go Deacs!