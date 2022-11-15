How to Watch: Wake Forest Demon Deacons (2-0) vs. Utah Valley Wolverines (2-1)

Time: 7PM, November 15, 2022

Location: Winston-Salem, North Carolina | LJVM Coliseum (14,655 capacity)

TV: ACC Network Extra

Streaming: ESPN App

Radio: Wake Forest Learfield Sports Network, Demon Deacons App (IOS | Android)

Live Stats: Wake Forest Sports

Twitter: @WakeMBB | @BloggerSoDear | @Les_Johns | @ConorONeill_DI

Instagram: @WakeBasketball

Spread: Wake -11.5

Over/Under: 144.5

Wake’s Rating: KenPom: 75 | NET: N/A

Opponent’s Rating: KenPom: 141 | NET: N/A

Kenpom Prediction: Wake wins 77-68

Opponent’s Best Win: Northern Arizona (255)

Opponent’s Worst Loss: Utah State (48)

Previous Matchup: First Meeting

Head to Head All Time: 0-0

ESPN Matchup Predictor: 89% chance to win

The Deacs are back at home for the final time before heading off to Jamaica to take on the Utah Valley Wolverines for the first time in program history. The Wolverines are led by senior guard Trey Woodbury who is averaging over 14 points per game and shooting 45% from beyond the arc so far this season. They also have a 7-foot center in Aziz Bandaogo who is averaging 14 points, 9.3 rebounds, 3.3 blocks and 2.3 assists per game this season. He’s also shooting 81% from the floor and 67% from beyond the arc so far this year, so that’s probably a guy Wake is going to want to slow down. There have been a crazy number of upsets already this season, so hopefully the Deacs will be locked in and get to 3-0.

Go Deacs!