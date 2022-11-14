Wake Forest Opponent Recap: Week 11

Opponent Combined Record in Week 11: 6-5

Opponent Combined Overall Record: 69-40

Bowl Eligible Opponents: 8

Future Opponents

(6-4) Syracuse 3—Florida State 38 (7-3)

Syracuse and Wake are kind of similar trajectories here at the end of the season—this week’s game will probably determine which team has the bigger collapse to end the year. FSU is doing just the opposite, playing their best football as the season draws to a close. They are outscoring their opponents 124-22 over the past 3 games.

(7-3) Duke 24—Virginia Tech 7

Virginia Tech is just bad. They have now lost 7 games in a row and if it weren’t for Boston College, they wouldn’t have a single ACC win. Maybe it is good that they are Wake’s new rival.

Previous Opponents

(4-6) Vanderbilt 24—Kentucky 21

Vandy! The Dores went on the road against a top 25 opponent and broke a 26 game SEC losing streak. They can technically still become bowl eligible with wins over Florida and Tennessee. Plus, they have a better record than Texas A&M, which is just hilarious.

(8-2) Liberty 33—UConn 36

I hyped up the Flames too much, so of course they had to go lay an egg against UConn. I have no idea what happened in this game as Liberty way outgained the Huskies and the turnover battle was even.

(9-1) Clemson 31—Louisville 16 (6-4)

Clemson doesn’t lose at home, so this wasn’t surprising. After Cunningham went out with a shoulder injury, the Cards really didn’t have a chance.

(3-6) Army 9—Troy 10

Well Army isn’t going to a bowl. Despite running for 275 yards and controlling the ball for 37 minutes, the Black Knights only found the endzone 1 time and lost in what was a pretty awful game.

(3-7) Boston College 21—NC State 20 (7-3)

I have no idea how NC State found a way to lose to a 2-7 Boston College team at home on Senior Night. The Eagles ran the ball 23 times for -1 yard and turned the ball over 3 times...and won the game? BC trailed for about 55 minutes and then took their first lead of the game with 14 seconds remaining.

Things look bad for the Deacs right now, but if Wake wins the last 2 games and a bowl game, a 9-4 season is not terrible.

Go Deacs!