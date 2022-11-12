How to Watch: Wake Forest Demon Deacons (6-3, 2-3) vs #15 North Carolina Tar Heels (8-1, 5-0)

Game Info

Time: 7:30 PM, Saturday, November 12th, 2022

Location: Winston-Salem, North Carolina | Truist Field (31,500 capacity, FieldTurf)

TV: ESPN 2

Streaming: ESPN App

Radio: Wake Forest Learfield Sports Network, Demon Deacons App (IOS | Android)

Live Stats: Wake Forest Sports

Twitter: @WakeFB | @BloggerSoDear | @Les_Johns | @ConorONeillDI

Instagram: @WakeFootball

Uniforms: BLACK OUT

Spread: Wake -4

Over/Under: 78.5

ESPN Matchup Predictor: 54% chance to win

Previous Matchup: Wake 55—UNC 58 (2021)

Opponent’s Last: 31-28 win over UVA

Weather Forecast: 60 degrees with a chance of showers

The Deacs are on a bit of a losing streak as of late, but they have a chance tonight to get back into the win column against a ranked Tar Heel team. The Tar Heels have one of the best quarterbacks in the nation with Drake Maye, so Wake is going to have to find a way to stop him from taking over the game with his playmaking abilities. The Wake offense has looked pretty average the past couple of games, but now they take on one of the worst defenses in the nation—if Wake can’t get things going on offense today, they may have some real issues to address. This should be a high-scoring, entertaining game.

Go Deacs!