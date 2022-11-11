How to Watch: Wake Forest Demon Deacons (1-0) vs. Georgia Bulldogs (1-0)

Time: 8:30 PM, Monday, November 11th, 2022
Location: Winston-Salem, North Carolina | LJVM Coliseum (14,655 capacity)
TV: ACC Network Extra
Streaming: ESPN App
Radio: Wake Forest Learfield Sports Network, Demon Deacons App (IOS | Android)
Live Stats: Wake Forest Sports
Twitter: @WakeMBB | @BloggerSoDear | @Les_Johns | @ConorONeill_DI
Instagram: @WakeBasketball
Spread: Wake -7
Over/Under: 143.5
Wake’s Rating: KenPom: 77 | NET: N/A
Opponent’s Rating: KenPom: 92 | NET: N/A
Kenpom Prediction: Wake wins 75-70
Opponent’s Best Win: Western Carolina (284)
Opponent’s Worst Loss: N/A
Previous Matchup: Wake 50—Georgia 72 (2007)
Head to Head All Time: 1-3
ESPN Matchup Predictor: 76% chance to win
After missing the tournament last season largely due to the weakness of the non-conference schedule, the Deacs are jumping right in this time around with the Georgia Bulldogs. While Georgia only won 6 games a season ago, they have a new coach in Mike White who won 20+ games in 5 of his 7 seasons at Florida and return their top 2 scorers from last season in Kario Oquendo and Braelen Bridges. The Deacs looked kind of sloppy out of the gates in their season opener, so we will see if having a game under their belts will help them start to get into the flow of playing basketball again.
Go Deacs!
